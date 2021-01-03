discussion
Happy New Year, everyone! When I first launched the Best Life Planner back in 2016, it was 200 pages long. I wanted it to be as comprehensive as possible. I wanted to make sure it was a bulletproof system for everyone, regardless of location, income, industry, job, lifestyle, or personal circumstances. I'm extraordinarily proud of that first edition. However, over the years, I realized people got excited about it but didn't actually use it. The root issue: It was too complicated. As time went on, I looked for ways to condense the planner and make it easier to digest. It went from 200 pages, to 170 pages, to 120 pages. Then came 2020. The year overwhelmed us all, if not on a personal level then a collective one. I heard one thing loud and clear from my life optimization clients, friends, family, and strangers on the internet: "I'm overwhelmed" and "I feel like I'm not doing enough." I spent a lot of time this year reflecting on how I could help. Honestly, I was feeling those very same things. In the end, here's what I concluded: 1. Life, and work, and relationships, and goals—none of it has to be crazy-making or overwhelming. 2. Less is more. With this clarity, I've made some major changes to the Best Life Planner 2021 edition. It's down to 40 pages, and it's full of delightfully simple and effective reflection, clarity, and roadmapping pages to help you make 2021 an incredible year. I'm not meaning to be hyperbolic when I say this because I genuinely believe it to be true: YOU CAN MAKE 2021 THE BEST YEAR OF YOUR LIFE. Irrespective of what happens in the world at large, or even how the circumstances of your own life unfold, you can decide that 2021 will be the best year of your life simply by focusing on what you can control, setting powerful intentions around what you want to prioritize, and choosing to run your calendar like your life depends on it—because it does. You want to get into the best shape of your life? Get after it. You want to start a business? NOW is the best time. You want to raise capital? Pick a number and make it happen. You want to publish a book? Be brave and take the leap, one page at a time. I am more certain about this than I've ever been: You can quite literally do anything you set your mind to, but it requires enormous focus, self-belief, and a good old fashioned dose of "Nothing and no one is going to stop me—including and especially myself." If you're reading this thinking, "SIGN ME UP FOR THAT," then The Best Life Planner 2021 is the mood you're looking for. It's $5 and my goal is to make it your highest ROI purchase of 2021. I hope it infuses the next 365 days of your life with enormous joy, clarity, intentionality, and peace. P.S. If you're curious about where the proceeds from this planner will go, I will be purchasing .01 Bitcoin (no joke) so I can make many more planners and help many more people in the future.
