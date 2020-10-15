The B2B SaaS Pricing Masterclass
Lessons learned from 600+ SaaS pricing pages
We collected 600+ SaaS pricing pages and analyzed them to learn how subscription software companies price, package, and position their products. Check out the report.
Ilia Markov
Content Marketing Manager @ ChartMogul
Hi, PH community! Ilia from the ChartMogul team here. 👋 I am really excited to share this report with you. This year, we wanted to go big and give SaaS people something big and useful. That’s why we set out to collect the largest database of SaaS pricing pages and analyze it to understand how subscription software companies price their products. 🤔 Turns out many “established truths” are not as obvious as they seem. 📈 There are also interesting new trends that are emerging. Check out the full report for these and more insights. And I am happy to answer your questions here!
Kevin William David
Community @AngelList.
This B2B SaaS Pricing Masterclass from ChartMogul is a playbook for pricing and positioning your SaaS product with the help of benchmarks that you can use to inform your pricing strategy.
