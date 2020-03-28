The Awareness Chatbot
COVID self-assessment, find nearby test sites and donate
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Shweta Khatri
This app will be very helpful to check for the symptoms during self isolation. It is simple and user friendly. Important links make it more resourceful. This app couldn't be more apt, Kudos to the makers !
Upvote (2)Share
Really Helpful man. Great work. 😋
@shashank_mahajan Great that you find it useful.
i tried this out and it lead to me a really low quality health site that had no information about covid. i wouldn't suggest using this for now. it's also not exactly an "app" so that is misleading, it's a web chat bot. you guys are still awesome for building this i would just suggest improving it and i'm not hating on it i would actually help if needed.
It would be very helpful.
Hello, I hope everybody is doing fine in these trying times. I want to share a COVID-19 symptom risk assessment Chatbot we built. It’s an online guide that helps verify if a person has any of the common symptoms🤒 of COVID-19. We can help decrease the number of people going to hospitals unnecessarily or making personal choices as to not go to a hospital due to misinformation. We have added general COVID-19 testing locations🏥 and will soon be adding location-specific test centers for people in need. We are also adding most regional languages like Spanish, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, etc soon. Please share this with as many people as you can as we never know who might be in need of it. Please do share any valuable feedback as this is a growing situation and we want to make sure we are as concise as can be. We are all in this together, I hope this reaches as many people as possible - thank you for your help in advance.