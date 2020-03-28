  1. Home
  2.  → The Awareness Chatbot

The Awareness Chatbot

COVID self-assessment, find nearby test sites and donate

#4 Product of the DayToday
It’s an online guide📒 that helps you
1) Verifying If a person has any of the common symptoms of COVID-19🤒.
2) Find COVID-19 testing locations🏥.
3) Donate to the WHO
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Shweta Khatri
Shweta Khatri
This app will be very helpful to check for the symptoms during self isolation. It is simple and user friendly. Important links make it more resourceful. This app couldn't be more apt, Kudos to the makers !
Upvote (2)Share
Shashank Mahajan
Shashank Mahajan
Really Helpful man. Great work. 😋
Upvote (1)Share
Mayank Nagpal
Mayank Nagpal
Maker
@shashank_mahajan Great that you find it useful.
UpvoteShare
kurt braget
kurt braget
i tried this out and it lead to me a really low quality health site that had no information about covid. i wouldn't suggest using this for now. it's also not exactly an "app" so that is misleading, it's a web chat bot. you guys are still awesome for building this i would just suggest improving it and i'm not hating on it i would actually help if needed.
Upvote (1)Share
Mayank Nagpal
Mayank Nagpal
Maker
@kurtybot Thank you for your honest feedback!. Can you please share the link which you think was low quality and was not useful?. We will replace or remove it. Thanks :)
UpvoteShare
Mayank Nagpal
Mayank Nagpal
Maker
@kurtybot It's a trusted source, which is owned by United States Government. It's a verified source. Try searching any area in United States
UpvoteShare
Galib Pathan
Galib Pathan
It would be very helpful.
Upvote (1)Share
Mayank Nagpal
Mayank Nagpal
Maker
Hello, I hope everybody is doing fine in these trying times. I want to share a COVID-19 symptom risk assessment Chatbot we built. It’s an online guide that helps verify if a person has any of the common symptoms🤒 of COVID-19. We can help decrease the number of people going to hospitals unnecessarily or making personal choices as to not go to a hospital due to misinformation. We have added general COVID-19 testing locations🏥 and will soon be adding location-specific test centers for people in need. We are also adding most regional languages like Spanish, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, etc soon. Please share this with as many people as you can as we never know who might be in need of it. Please do share any valuable feedback as this is a growing situation and we want to make sure we are as concise as can be. We are all in this together, I hope this reaches as many people as possible - thank you for your help in advance.
UpvoteShare