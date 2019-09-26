The Atlan Data Wiki

Discussion
Hello Hunters! The world of data is complex, ever-changing and full of jargon. That makes it challenging for someone just starting out in the data universe. At Atlan, we're building a Github/Figma for data teams, and we faced this challenging time and again, as we on-boarded new team members. This wiki started out as an internal initiative for our team and today we're super excited to open it up publicly! Our goal is for the wiki to become a knowledge base for data teams and professionals (we call them the humans of data) around the world. Some of the topics we cover include: - Algorithms, such as linear regression and random forests - Big data technologies, such as Hadoop and Spark - Data repositories, such as data warehouses and data lakes - Libraries, such as Pandas, Scikit-learn and TensorFlow - Roles in data teams, such as data scientists, engineers, and CDOs Would love your feedback, ideas, and contributions! P.S. While we will internally continue to contribute to the wiki, we would love for other folks in the community to join on as contributors. If you think you'd be interested to write and share about certain topics, you can send us a request at https://bit.ly/2nopQmL. “Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.” - Helen Keller
