The Art of The One-on-One Meeting

Manuela Bárcenas
Maker
Did you know that employees who meet regularly with their managers are almost 3x as likely to be engaged in their jobs as employees who don’t? 📈 One-on-ones are one of the most powerful tools for managers ⚡… but there’s still a lot of mystery around how to implement and leverage these meetings! This guide compiles hard-earned wisdom from leadership authors such as @joulee, @kimballscott, @ral1, @bhorowitz, and @skamille. It also includes an insightful foreword by @lara_hogan, the former VP of Engineering at Kickstarter and author of Resilient Management. 📘 You’ll find: - Advice from the world’s top managers on how to set up your 1-on-1s for success. - Specially-crafted templates and questions that will boost your team’s productivity. - A step-by-step equation to give and get feedback effectively. - Tips to write impactful action items and master the art of active listening. - A list of 10 top mistakes you should avoid in your 1-on-1 meetings. - And more! I hope this e-book sparks some great conversations between you and your fellow teammates 😊. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts! 💬👇
