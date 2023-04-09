Products
This is the latest launch from Notion Plus
See Notion Plus’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Art of Selling with Words
The Art of Selling with Words

The Art of Selling with Words

Phrases to convince people to buy - made with ChatGPT

Free Options
Embed
I have listed the sentences that will convince your customers with 500 sentences (words) using ChatGPT for you. Scientific topics are covered in it!
Launched in Productivity, Sales, Marketing by
Notion Plus
About this launch
Notion Plus
Notion PlusCreate an Awesome Notion Template. 500+ Component!
2reviews
161
followers
The Art of Selling with Words by
Notion Plus
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in Productivity, Sales, Marketing. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Notion Plus
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-