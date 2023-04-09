Products
This is the latest launch from Notion Plus
See Notion Plus’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
The Art of Selling with Words
The Art of Selling with Words
Phrases to convince people to buy - made with ChatGPT
I have listed the sentences that will convince your customers with 500 sentences (words) using ChatGPT for you. Scientific topics are covered in it!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Marketing
by
Notion Plus
About this launch
Notion Plus
Create an Awesome Notion Template. 500+ Component!
The Art of Selling with Words by
Notion Plus
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Notion Plus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
