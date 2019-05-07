Log InSign up
The Arena Podcast by Kauffman Fellows

Stories behind the most fabled VCs and founders in the world

Owing its name and vision to Teddy Roosevelt's storied 1910 speech, “Man in the Arena,” our new podcast provides a glimpse into the lives and narratives of VCs who are “actually in the arena,” transforming the startup and venture capital universe.
Nihar NeelakantiMaker@nihar_neelakanti1 · Kauffman Fellows
We began this podcast with an inquiry into what makes great people great. After several months of trial and error, learning, and recording, I’m excited to announce launch of The Arena, our new podcast hosted by Jeff and produced by yours truly, aiming to unpack just that - greatness. Thoughts?! Feedback?
