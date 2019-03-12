The Angel Philosopher is a platform where you can easily discover and engage with quite possibly the largest collection of original content created by or featuring Naval Ravikant. Take a deep dive into his thoughts on startups, investing, and life.
Sharath KurugantyMaker@5harath · Indie Maker. Designer. 2 time founder.
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 It’s Sharath, the guy who launched Tools for Makers! Super pumped to launch my second side project today 🚀This is a special one for many reasons. The primary one being Naval Ravikant who made a profound impact on me in many levels ever since I started my journey in tech a few years ago. I believe @naval is one of the greatest thinkers and entrepreneurs of this generation 🙏 I have been following him on Twitter for almost 2yrs. Every time I came across his content, be it interviews, podcasts, blogs et., it always made me more curious and taught me something new. So I used to bookmark and save the links in notes for future reference. But because of the sheer volume and the multi-dimensional nature of his content, it kept getting harder to lee up with the latest and also in an easy accessible way. I spoke to other makers who follow him on Twitter and they wished if there was an archive of sorts. I looked around and didn’t find one single destination for all of his content so I started building one myself. This is not meant to be an official website (although I had spoken with him about this site and got his blessing). In one of @farnamstreet’s podcast interviews, he was introduced as “The Angel Philosopher" which is a perfect description of him, I felt it’s the best title for this site. The platform is super readable (with dark mode theme) featuring pretty much all of his content. The unique card layout gives people to view estimated time spent, the year the content got published and more. I worked on this side project for little over two months now gathering all the resources. If there’s any great content out there that I’m missing and you feel should be a part of the site? Or any suggestions/feedback you have? Let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Thank you for reading ❤️
