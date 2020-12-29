  1. Home
  2.  → The Alpha Ace EV

The Alpha Ace EV

An ideally sized personal vehicle with an electrifying soul.

Cars
The clean, uncomplicated lines of classic European sports coupes like the BMW 3-series and Alpha Romeo Giulia are something that's been sorely missing from EVs for at least a decade. This changes with Alpha's ACE.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Paul Jarvis
Hunter
Cofounder, Fathom Analytics
I think I'm in love with the looks of this 😍
Share