The all-new Geckoboard

Paul Joyce
Maker
Thanks @chrija for hunting us + all the support over the past 10 years 🚀 Hello Product Hunters 👋 Today I’m delighted to announce the biggest set of changes to Geckoboard since we launched 9 years ago. The reason Geckoboard exists is the same now as it was then: to connect teams with their most important data so they can stay motivated and focused. The changes we’re announcing today make it easier than ever to create great dashboards and communicate your most important metrics to your team. Focus and clarity Data can be as complex as you need it to be. But we have seen that most businesses can unlock the huge benefits of data simply by identifying their most important metrics, getting hold of them, and showing them to as many people on their team as possible. Communicating key data to teams is our sole purpose at Geckoboard. We help you do this by ensuring that your core data is: 1. Quickly and easily accessible for your team 2. Understandable at a glance 3. Always up to date Why? I love data, or, more specifically I love seeing the meaningful changes that useful data brings about. But I’ve always distrusted terms like “data-driven” or “big data,” and the current obsession with AI and ML. They represent something that’s defined the data industry for the past 40 years: the false notion that becoming informed by data is inherently complex (and expensive). This has led to bloated solutions, implementation-creep and systems that, if they ship, are so complex only a few people use them on a daily basis. In 2020, collecting and analyzing data is no longer the problem. And the real challenge for most businesses is not solved by big data implementations or machine learning. It’s solved by clearly communicating key data to the people who can make a difference: teams. This is where the magic happens, when you have a group of people all focused on the same thing, informed and without distraction. It’s a vision we’ve been working on since 2010, and the basis for today’s major product update. If you’re looking for dashboard inspiration, or want to know what Geckoboard looks like, visit our website where you’ll find real-life dashboard examples from our customers along with KPI examples. You can also read more about the product changes in our What’s New post: https://www.geckoboard.com/updates/ We’ll be hanging out here in the comments all day if you have any questions :)
Hunter
The all-new @geckoboard makes communicating key data to your team easier and more beautiful than ever. This is Geckoboard's biggest overhaul in a decade. 3 things I love about the new Geckoboard: 🍏🍊Grouping feature to show to the relationship between metrics 📊 Clearer, bolder visualizations 🎨 Totally redesigned dashboards, and a fresh rebrand for 2020 Personal note: As an angel investor in @geckoboard I'm biased, but I'm still right. :-))
