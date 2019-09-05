The Advanced Natural Everyday Jacket

Discussion
Alberto Ziveri
Hello Everyone, I am Alberto Ziveri, web developer and innovation votary. After over 5 years of research, I finally launched my dream project through the brand OPERA CAMPI (www.operacampi.com). H-JACKET is something truly revolutionary (despite today too many people abuse of the word). Have you ever heard of Hemp? It has incredible record properties. But the H-JACKET isn't made of just Hemp.. It's like Hemp supercharged! It's made of a patented fabric which blends a high percentage of Hemp (92%!) with a elastic premium component. Then I've tested the fabric in a laboratory here in Italy. The results were disruptive: - Record Breathability and Thermo-regulating: the jacket is REALLY versatile and supports a very large range of temperature. You will never feel sweaty with it, and you won't never have too much cold. - Record tensile strength: it demonstrated "secular" durability. You won't get rid of it easily! -Extreme comfortability: the mix of Hemp and Elastic component makes the jacket incredibly comfy and with a futuristic smooth look. - It's a planet saver: more CO2 absorption, less water needed for cultivation, 0 pesticides involved. Unfortunately this project comes at a cost, my costs are very high, so I have launched a Kickstarter campaign. I extremely need your help in order to finance the first production. Prices might be a little high for Kickstarter, but the level of innovation is high as well. Help me spreading the word and to reach my campaign goal! https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
I am your number one fan, the first Giacchetto was a piece of art, congrats!!!!
