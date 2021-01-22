The ABM Conversations Podcast
The no fluff, no ad podcast for B2B marketers in SaaS
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yaagneshwaran Ganesh
MakerTop 100 Martech & Podcaster
Hello all, I'm Yaag, the maker and one of the hosts of The ABM Conversations Podcast. We aren't a podcast with a million subscribers. And that helps us have strong 1:1 relationships with our listeners. But what we can promise is that if you are looking for a B2B marketing podcast that discusses real and practical problems, what works and what doesn’t -- we will be worth your listen. In the words of our listeners —’In the marketing world that’s full of ‘supposed gurus’ who haven’t applied any of their ideas themselves and are all fluff, this one is refreshing!’ Manish Nepal (my co-host) and I openly breakdown our hands-on experience. We also bring the best of guests from around the world who won’t pull any punches. Check out some of our popular episodes featuring Rand Fishkin, Scott Brinker, Christopher Lochhead, Jon Miller (founder of Marketo), Sangram Vajre, Stephanie Cox and more. And…to our regular listeners, we can’t thank you enough! Stay tuned for more from us :)
Share
I love this podcast and not only because I was a guest speaker but because the work Yaag and Manish are doing in bringing amazing guests and topics in the public's attention enforces the way I think we should be considering education in the marketing field.
@juliana_jackson Coming from the CLV lady!! Thank you so so much!!
Yaag and Manish is awesome talking about real b2b marketing problems. They invite amazing guest. Highly insightful.
@samir_kumar_sah1 Really appreciate that Samir, thank you :)
Big fan of this one!!! 🔥🔥 The guests they bring on are A.M.A.Z.I.N.G and the way Yaag and Manish interview those guests makes the time spent listening a true learning experience filled with aha moments. Also highly recommend listening to the episodes where it's just the 2 hosts :)
@yaagneshwaran Wow this is great! I really love the collection and listened to couple of casts, really great! Keep casting !
Solid and very engaging podcast, well done!
@anton_shulke1 Thank you so much Anton!! Means so much!
The sheer amound and quality of episodes that these guys manage to produce is impressive! 10/10 would recommend 👏
@niirehtak Thank you Katheriin! It makes us so happy when it comes from The Revenue Doc!!
You want a podcast that has great guests with fun hosts? You want a podcast you may actually learn something from? You want a podcast that you will for sure get a laugh? This is the podcast you are looking for. And to top it off Yaag is just a down to earth nice guy who is just having fun and sharing his brilliant thoughts.
@benjamin0cohen Hey thanks Ben! You are the master relationships guy!