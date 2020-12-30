The Abacus
The computer that the world deserves
Olivier JanssenUX & Business Consultant
Great work guys, when shipping starts I'll get one to hook up to my tv (can hide it perfectly on my wall mount)! Fyi; some links in the footer of your website (contact, tech specs, pre-order, etc.) don't work, may want to fix that;)
@olivierjanssen Thanks a lot Oli! We will get on it.
Great concept, I registered to receive updates about availability. Any chance to ship it with other Linux distros (i.e. Mint or Arch)?
Hi Product Hunt! We are a group of independent designers based in the InnovationRCA Dyson building in London. We have just launched an Abacus a low cost fully fledge PC that is good for the planet 🌎 Let us know if you have any questions!
Nice concept. Great price! First I thought that teenage.engineering made it.
@patrickloonstra Thanks for the kind words Patrick!🙏
@patrickloonstra @joonsang_lee Love the idea, but please do not steal designs from others like this https://imgur.com/a/SGvfElO
do you provide also a worldwide shipping?