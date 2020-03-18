The 2020 State of Marketing
Marketing trends and actionable insights on what works today
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Yaroslav Stepanenko
Maker
Building a marketing plan should be the first focus of every organization. This collection of 90 dashboards offers clear guidance on the tough decisions you will face as a marketing executive: budgets, strategies, tactics, and more... We heard from hundreds of respondents from a mix of industries, company sizes, and levels of seniority. Want to get all the insights? Download the report. You can download an executive summary of the report for free. If you want to get the full report, please use a 40% discount for Producthunt community. Promo code: producthunt2020
UpvoteShare