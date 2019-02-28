The 2019 State of Marketing

This collection of 90 dashboards offers guidance on the decisions you will face as a marketing executive: budgets, strategies, tactics, & more.
Want to get all the insights? Download the report.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pavlo PedenkoMaker@pavlo_pedenko · Co-founder @ Growth Marketing Stage
While creating this report we identified a number of increasingly important challenges to the marketing community that ranged from generating traffic and high quality leads to competing across multiple media. We proceeded to conduct a comprehensive research to learn which marketing tactics would help overcome those challenges. This study also produced different benchmark data on marketing budgets, strategies, tactics and operations that we collected from marketers for marketers. The goal of this study is to arm marketers with actionable insights on what works, and what doesn’t work today. This benchmark report is packed with useful and actionable information including 90 charts and hundreds of insights from marketing executives employed by organizations varying in size and industry. You can download an executive summary of the report for free. If you want to get the full report, please use a 40% discount for Producthunt community. Promo code: producthunt
Upvote (7)Share·
Anastassya Davydova@anastassya_davydova
@pavlo_pedenko Promo code doesn't work
Upvote (1)Share·
Yaroslav StepanenkoMaker@yaroslav_s
@pavlo_pedenko @anastassya_davydova here is the right one - producthunt
Upvote Share·
David Braun@david_braun · CEO www.weblium.com
Really great report. Thanks for doing the job. Did not expect most companies still gonna heavily play content marketing game.
Upvote (1)Share·
Daniil Kopilevych@daniil_kopilevych · Growth Manager at HelpCrunch
Nicely presented data. Discovered a few insights on how we can up our marketing game and get ahead of the competition this year. Thanks for sharing!
Upvote Share·
Helga Zabalkanskaya@olya_zabalkanskaya · CMO, NEWOLDSTAMP
Just uploaded and looked through. Great report! Found some useful insights. Thanks for sharing
Upvote Share·
Ruslan Doronichev@ruslan_doronichev · PM @ Relevant Software
Thanks a bunch for sharing. The report would be a good leverage to promote a revision of our marketing strategy.
Upvote Share·