The 20-Min Term Sheet

This isn’t your typical term sheet. There is no shareholders agreement, no shotgun clause, no drag along rights, no governance, no board seats, and no equity. Come see what the evolution of fundraising looks like.
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+7 reviews
- Pros:
Quickly get a sense of non-equity capital to help scale your company.Cons:
Can only account for revenue being generated on certain platforms.
Very valuable anti-dilution tool for founders when you have a business that has the right key indicators to scale.Nick Alt has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Great anti-dilution model for raising capital, allows entrepreneurs to keep equity and focus on their businessCons:
Best used for marketing spend (FB, Twitter) and May not be the best tool for companies raising for long term R&D only
Like it a lot, fills a massive need for entrepreneurs that want to scale their e-commerce business without giving away the farm.Rajen Ruparell has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
If you, or someone you know has ever gone through the process of raising capital, you know that it begins and ends with a term sheet. These pieces of paper contain all of the ways that you are going to relinquish control of your baby, to an investor, looking for guarantees in exchange for money. Sometimes, these pieces of paper are very valuable. If you and your company are working on long term, research heavy, zero to one style problems it's the best thing to do. Trade control and equity, for the funds you need to explore uncertainty. Somewhere along the way, it changed. Too many investors started writing big cheques, and taking big pieces of equity to fund repeatable parts of a business like marketing spend, or inventory purchases. We saw this as an opportunity to create a founder friendly source of capital and fund these repeatable expenses. With the 20-Min Term Sheet, we are making it even easier to get started. Answer a few questions about your business, and Clearbanc will put a term sheet in front of you. This isn’t your typical term sheet. There are no shareholders agreements, no shotgun clauses, no drag along rights, no governance, no board seats. Clearbanc wants to fund the predictable parts of your business with a unique revenue share. This means you get the funds you need to grow, and you keep control. Our automated diligence systems let us underwrite and invest in companies faster than a traditional investor, come see what the evolution of fundraising looks like with our 20-Min Term Sheet. Happy to answer any questions below.
Upvote (9)Share·
Aman Partap@amanpartaps
Future of growth capital right here.
Upvote (6)Share·
vijaychattha@vijaychattha · founder, VSC/Wareness.io
A product that founders have been waiting for...forever. If you have a steady business and need to scale your marketing, this is worth a try.
Upvote (4)Share·
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
@vijaychattha 🚀
Upvote Share·
Aydin MirzaeeHiring@aydin_mirzaee · CEO & Founding Fellow @ Fellow.app
Excited about this! The future of funding :)
Upvote (2)Share·
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
@aydin_mirzaee thanks! We think so too!
Upvote Share·
Mike Hodgen@mike_hodgen · Cofounder & CEO
This is gold. Super fast, easy and packed with info you need.
Upvote Share·