The 20-Min Term Sheet

Fundraising evolved

This isn’t your typical term sheet. There is no shareholders agreement, no shotgun clause, no drag along rights, no governance, no board seats, and no equity. Come see what the evolution of fundraising looks like.
Clearbanc plans to disrupt venture capital with 'The 20-Min Term Sheet'Raising venture capital isn't easy; for some, it's impossible. Clearbanc offers startups a fundraising alternative - despite itself being well-capitalized by VCs - and is today launching a new campaign to back 2,000 businesses with $1 billion in non-dilutive capital by the end of 2019.
TechCrunch
Reviews
vijaychattha
Craig Hunter
Nick Alt
  • Nick Alt
    Nick AltFounder, VNYL
    Pros: 

    Quickly get a sense of non-equity capital to help scale your company.

    Cons: 

    Can only account for revenue being generated on certain platforms.

    Very valuable anti-dilution tool for founders when you have a business that has the right key indicators to scale.

    Nick Alt has used this product for one year.
  • Rajen Ruparell
    Rajen Ruparell
    Pros: 

    Great anti-dilution model for raising capital, allows entrepreneurs to keep equity and focus on their business

    Cons: 

    Best used for marketing spend (FB, Twitter) and May not be the best tool for companies raising for long term R&D only

    Like it a lot, fills a massive need for entrepreneurs that want to scale their e-commerce business without giving away the farm.

    Rajen Ruparell has used this product for one year.
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
If you, or someone you know has ever gone through the process of raising capital, you know that it begins and ends with a term sheet. These pieces of paper contain all of the ways that you are going to relinquish control of your baby, to an investor, looking for guarantees in exchange for money. Sometimes, these pieces of paper are very valuable. If you and your company are working on long term, research heavy, zero to one style problems it's the best thing to do. Trade control and equity, for the funds you need to explore uncertainty. Somewhere along the way, it changed. Too many investors started writing big cheques, and taking big pieces of equity to fund repeatable parts of a business like marketing spend, or inventory purchases. We saw this as an opportunity to create a founder friendly source of capital and fund these repeatable expenses. With the 20-Min Term Sheet, we are making it even easier to get started. Answer a few questions about your business, and Clearbanc will put a term sheet in front of you. This isn’t your typical term sheet. There are no shareholders agreements, no shotgun clauses, no drag along rights, no governance, no board seats. Clearbanc wants to fund the predictable parts of your business with a unique revenue share. This means you get the funds you need to grow, and you keep control. Our automated diligence systems let us underwrite and invest in companies faster than a traditional investor, come see what the evolution of fundraising looks like with our 20-Min Term Sheet. Happy to answer any questions below.
Aman Partap
Aman Partap@amanpartaps
Future of growth capital right here.
vijaychattha
vijaychattha@vijaychattha · founder, VSC/Wareness.io
A product that founders have been waiting for...forever. If you have a steady business and need to scale your marketing, this is worth a try.
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
@vijaychattha 🚀
Aydin Mirzaee
Aydin MirzaeeHiring@aydin_mirzaee · CEO & Founding Fellow @ Fellow.app
Excited about this! The future of funding :)
Andrew D'Souza
Andrew D'SouzaMaker@andrewdsouza · Co-founder & CEO, Clearbanc
@aydin_mirzaee thanks! We think so too!
Mike Hodgen
Mike Hodgen@mike_hodgen · Cofounder & CEO
This is gold. Super fast, easy and packed with info you need.
