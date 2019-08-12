The 2.0 Twill Chino Pants
Product Hunters, we have some great news! After 2 years of development, we're happy to announce that our new line of Chino Pants are now available to order! Today marks the culmination of 20+ years in the apparel industry and we couldn't be prouder of our work. But we're doing things a bit differently. You see, Perk operates like a software company: 1. We ask ourselves, how do we want people to feel in this? 2. We craft around the idea and begin prototyping fabrics and patterns. 3. We test pre-release products with beta testers and request feedback. 4. We continuously improve our products and keep our customers updated in the process with a series of publicly available release notes. 5. This all leads to a public release, like the one you see today! It's our way of involving our customers in the development process, essentially outsourcing the development of their ideal clothing items to us. The latest chino pants are now in version 2.0. The release notes contain across the board updates to each of the 27 sizes we have available. They'll fit better than your favorite pair of jeans! There’s also improved fabric color performance under strenuous washing conditions and two new tacks in the rear pocket to compensate for newly detected stress areas. They'll last you a life time! This is all in addition to a flurry of features like a signature curved waist and our highly prized cotton twill that gets softer and softer after every wash. There’s no gimmicks, no harmful chemicals, and no awkward hidden pockets. Simply put, it's a ridiculously comfortable pair of chino pants! We think the community is going to love the update, so we’d love to have you try them. We're releasing them on Kickstarter with reduced pricing for a limited time. They'll retail for $125, but you can get them here for 45% off! It's our way of saying thanks for being an early customer and helping us fund manufacturing. We're shipping worldwide with free US shipping and a try-on period that lasts a full 100 days. That's how confident we are that you'll love them! If you have any questions about the product or our product launch process, I'd be happy to answer them here. You can also e-mail me directly at miguel@wearperk.com. Thanks! Miguel, Founder Find us on Kickstarter
