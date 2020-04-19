Discussion
Alex Iskold
Hey Product Hunt, excited to have The $1k Project on here today. We started The $1k Project just two weeks ago with an amazing team of 30 volunteers. Today, we've funded 70 families across 31 states. Our mission is to connect families impacted by this pandemic with sponsors who commit to giving them $1k a month for 3 months as a bridge before more assistance gets to them. We are thrilled to launch on Product Hunt and to open up to a broader community. Nominate families who need help in your community at 1kproject.org and share the message.
