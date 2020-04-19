Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → The 1k Project

The 1k Project

Supporting families through this pandemic with$1k/mo for 3mo

get it
Helping those who need it most - Directly. The 1k Project uses personal networks to directly match a family impacted by the pandemic with a family committed to giving them $1k for 3 months.
Two Ways to Help Individual Families Impacted by Covid-19 - ROBGO.ORGAs ugly as the Covid-19 pandemic has been, one of the beautiful things I've seen has been the amount of energy and resources that people have contributed towards trying to help those in need. There have been many terrific ...
The $1k Project - Startup Hacks by Alex IskoldIf you told me 10 days ago that I would be a 4x founder, I would certainly be very surprised. But exactly 10 days ago, I posted this Twitter poll, asking how many people would be interested in directly helping another family in need, that has been impacted by the pandemic.
Funding Friday: The $1k project - AVCThis is the fourth funding friday blog post in which I've suggested good causes to contribute to during this pandemic. March 20th - restaurant workers March 27th - health care protective gear April 3rd - feeding people in need Today, I would like to highlight The 1k project.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alex Iskold
Alex Iskold
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt, excited to have The $1k Project on here today. We started The $1k Project just two weeks ago with an amazing team of 30 volunteers. Today, we've funded 70 families across 31 states. Our mission is to connect families impacted by this pandemic with sponsors who commit to giving them $1k a month for 3 months as a bridge before more assistance gets to them. We are thrilled to launch on Product Hunt and to open up to a broader community. Nominate families who need help in your community at 1kproject.org and share the message.
UpvoteShare