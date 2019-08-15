Deals
The 120 Army
The 120 Army
A social network for people who pray together everyday
Join hundreds of others who trust in the power of united prayer by receiving daily prayer focus notifications, or take a moment to post your personal prayer requests or needs on our prayer wall.
Raghav Arora
One of our students on CoCampus (
https://www.cocampus.io
) made this app for the 120 Army Foundation. He makes us proud!
Pjanic Son
Approved!
