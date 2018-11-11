The 1.1.1.1 App
Faster, more private internet by Cloudflare, now on mobile
1.1.1.1, the privacy-first DNS resolver is now available on the go. No one should be able to snoop on what you do on the Internet. We've created 1.1.1.1 so that you can connect to the Internet securely anytime, anywhere.
1 Thing You Can Do To Make Your Internet Safer And FasterOn April 1st, 2018, we announced 1.1.1.1, the fastest public DNS resolver in the world 🚀🚀🚀. Today, we are launching the 1.1.1.1 mobile app to make it incredibly easy to use 1.1.1.1 on your phone. Any time you are on a public internet connection people can see what sites you visit.
Cloudflare rolls out its 1.1.1.1 privacy service to iOS, AndroidMonths after announcing its privacy-focused DNS service, Cloudflare is bringing 1.1.1.1 to mobile users. Granted, nothing ever stopped anyone from using 1.1.1.1 on their phones or tablets already. But now the app, now available for iPhones, iPads and Android devices, aims to make it easier for anyo...
