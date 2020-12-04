The 1,000,000 Views Playbook

Hey marketers, Lou here. As I was creating https://getspread.io/ my content repurposing tool. I realised that so few marketers understood let alone could utilise TikTok as a viral marketing strategy. So, I created the million views playbook to show you how...
discussion
Lou
Maker21. Human. Marketer. SAAS-y 🥰
Hey guys! Thanks for checking this little e-book of mine out! I created this e-book for two purposes: 1. To educate you damn 'modern marketers' of the power of tiktok to drive incredible growth and literally millions of views (for free)... 2. To show off the content marketer's dream tool.... Spread https://getspread.io/ I'll see you on the other side. ❤️
