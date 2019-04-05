Thaw is an app that uses mutual interests to connect people looking to make friends nearby. Think of it like Tinder for friends, with an emphasis on creating features that help facilitate real-life connections (beyond simply matching).
Nate RankinMaker@naterankin · Founder @thaw
Hey Product Hunt, We're excited to share Thaw with you! It can be hard as hell to make new friends as an adult, and we're trying to change that. There are other friend-matching platforms out there, but we don't think they've nailed it yet. Here are some ways we're trying to with Thaw: - Match with anyone, not just your own gender identity. - Match based on mutual interests (or dislikes), not just age/proximity. - Broadcasts to help you to find spontaneous activity partners from within your matches. - Photo sets to learn more about your matches' interests. - Bio helper for when your creative juices aren't flowing and you could use a hand writing your bio. We're iOS-only for now - with Android in the works! - and available anywhere in the US, but focused on growing in Seattle. A big thanks in advance if you download Thaw outside of Seattle and are an early user wherever you are! Would love to hear your thoughts/feedback and answer any questions :)
