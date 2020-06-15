That Portfolio Book

Discussion
Dann Petty
Maker
Hey everyone. Beyond stoked to share my first ever online book. It's intended to be both book and course combined. Best of all, the book is alive! I'll constantly be adding new content over time. You're going to get 10+ chapters each available in text, audio, and video formats all online packed with interviews and advice from leading professionals. What's included: - 10+ Chapters in text, audio, and video formats - Ready to go portfolio template built with WordPress - Mentorship from a professional - Access to private community - 1 month free trial @ thatportfolio.com - Access to exclusive, full video interviews with industry leaders - Access to the growing inspiration gallery - First premiere of “That Portfolio Documentary” (coming soon) - Free Updates I can't wait to chat portfolios with you! BTW if you are interested in putting your book online on ThatBook.com, reach out hey@thatbook.com and let's chat. We'll do all the filming for you.
