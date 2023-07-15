Products
That Girl Planner

That Girl Planner

Manifest your dream life

That Girl Planner is the ultimate life dashboard that will help you to manifest your dream life by managing your goals, dreams, work, habits, and personal life.
Launched in
Productivity
 by
A call-to-action SaaS buyers want to click

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you love the idea of the template I would love to hear your feedback. "

About this launch
That Girl Planner Manifest Your Dream Life
0
reviews
54
followers
That Girl Planner by
was hunted by
Poonam Sharma
in Productivity, Product Hunt, Notion. Made by
Poonam Sharma
. Featured on July 16th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is That Girl Planner 's first launch.
44
20
-
-