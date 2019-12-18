Deals
That can be my next tweet
That can be my next tweet
Generate potential future tweets based on your existing ones
That can be my next tweet automatically generates new tweets based on your existing tweets.
an hour ago
Make Surrealist, Twitter-Fueled Comedy With This Web App
The Mashable staff has been a bit distracted today by a shiny little Internet bauble we stumbled upon, and it's too good not to share. That Can Be My Next Tweet is a microapp that parses a Twitter stream of your choosing and autogenerates an often incoherent, random string of phrases.
What will your next Tweet say? This site thinks it knows.
Are we really so predictable that everything that we Tweet can be broken down by a machine to figure out what we'll say next? A site called That Can Be My Next Tweet thinks that it can. Entering your username, TCBMNT takes a few seconds to scan over what you've said in the past.
Amrith Shanbhag
I‘ve never felt this predictable before.
