Thanksgiving Digital Postcards

Funny Thanksgiving cards for your team and users (+Figma)

Traditional Thanksgiving postcards are usually too boring for a digital business, but we’ve got your back! You can thank your teammates, clients, and business partners with this set of fun, honest, and relevant cards. Happy Thanksgiving!
Roman Evans
Maker
Maker at Pizdata
Hi from the Awesomic team, and Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! It’s been a tough year (like being a startup founder is not tough enough🙈). That’s why we decided to make a set of Thanksgiving cards to show how grateful we are to our team and customers for staying strong and fighting 2020 back. We know that you also have those people who supported you all this time - your teammates, clients, or business partners. It’s time to say thank you to each other! And we really hope that our Awesomic cards will help you do that :)
