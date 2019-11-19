Thanks App
Send instant replies to incoming WhatsApp messages
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Misir Jafarov
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters 😺 I created this app in 2 nights just for fun. But then told myself that others may need the same experience too, so I published the app to Play Store. I know there are lots of stuff needs to be added to the app, but the core features are ready and its enough for the MVP. I need customer feedbacks for the second stage. Usage Ideas 🙋♀️ Say greetings instantly 📲 Send contact details when customers asked for it 🎅 Say thanks when you receive holiday greetings 🤔 ... Features 👉 Unlimited usage limit 👉 Ad-free experience 👉 Supports: WhatsApp, more coming soon... 👉 Email support Why the app is paid? Because I don't want to put distractive ads to the app. Also, I wanted to see what people think about my app, if they are paying money it means they trusted my app and me of course. By earning money from the app I able to develop new features for users not just for me. 🥳 GRAB 40% OFF UNTIL 25 NOVEMBER 2019 🥳 Thanks for reading my thoughts 😊
UpvoteShare