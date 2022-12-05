Products
Home
→
Product
→
ThankBot
ThankBot
Direct Mail via Pay-As-You-Go API!
Visit
Upvote 5
1 Month Return Address
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
For small software companies 📈, indie developers 👩💻, and information products 📘, extreme customer service is the moat that keeps your customers away from the competition. Show extreme customer service with direct mail!
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
ThankBot
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#65
Report