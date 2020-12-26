Thank you for reading
Personalized Substack summaries
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tom Terado
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 🚀 I loved reading all my awesome Substacks subscriptions but it feels like homework. So I created Thank You For Reading (tyfr) as my first Product Hunt Launch :)) One-liner 1️⃣ Summarized Substack Digests to save you time. How it works ⚙ Every Sunday, I spend 2-3 hours reading and summarising all these interesting articles. I then upload them Mailchimp + segment them into your Interest fields. How I built it 👨💻 I wanted to ship something lean so I used ALL no-code. Notion + Figma + Webflow + Mailchimp + Netlify How many hours it took (20 hours): ⌛️ * Writing summaries (3hours) * Design (2 hours) * Website building (4 hours) * Email / Server Config (3 hours) * Mailchimp Automation (5 hours) * Testing (1 hour) * Distribution (2 hours) Future ✨ For v2, I am building some textual analysis to summarise all the newsletters in one go + add my human touch to the writing to save time. Thank you for reading and any feedback is greatly appreciated!
Share
@teradotom everything you do is worth subscribing to. Love reading snippets of Substack, it’s kinda like twitter version of Substack!
Love this Tom! This is great 😊
Subscribed. I just went through a big mailbox cleanup. This can hopefully keep it tidy.👌🏻
Nice work bro! I have the same issue of actually putting in my to do list to go through some subscriptions, I will definitely test it out 🏆