discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
TGmembership
HunterTurn Telegram into a membership service.
Before I introduce TGmembership to you, let me explain in a few words what Telegram is for those who do not know. In short, Telegram is a multi-platform cloud-based messaging service. Its focus is on speed and security. Among the many cool Telegram features got, I’ll highlight just a few: secret chats where you can set a self-destruct timer for all your messages, ability to send files of any type up to 2 GB of size, supergroups with a capacity of up to 200,00 members, channels and bots. So what does TGmembership have to do with this, you may ask? Well, TGmembership itself is a bot. For those who don’t know, bots are 3rd party applications that live inside Telegram. Basically, Telegram allows developers to create their own software applications that can be used directly in Telegram itself. How cool is that? Now that we know what a Telegram bot is, let’s take a look at TGmembership and how it could benefit us. TGMembership is specially designed for people who want to start a subscription business. I had such a business myself, until a few months ago. I understand the pain of running this type of business. I know about all those long hours you spend managing payments, adding and removing members, sending renewal reminders and more, and more. I understand you — Been there, done that. In fact, this is how TGMembership was born. I created it to make my own life easier, about two years ago. It occurred to me later — there is no way I can be the only one who has such a problem.. Telegram is undoubtedly a great application, but it clearly wasn’t created with paid subscriptions in mind. There is definitely a need for something like this to fill this huge gap. I spent days and weeks searching, with no luck. There are similar applications for Discord, Slack and other platforms, but not Telegram. How is this even possible? The redesign (more like creating from scratch) of the application to turn from a private to public service started about seven months ago, followed by a closed several-week beta test and a public beta test that began about two weeks ago. Ideally, TGmembership will leave the beta stage by the end of the year. What can TGmembership actually do for me and my business? One of the main features of TGmembership is its ability to automate the entire process from preparing a payment request to be sent to your customers, to removing them from your chats when their membership expires. All you have to take care of is the content they pay for. Focus on what you do best and let TGmembership take care of the rest. What memberships can I offer to my customers? TGMembership is extremely flexible. You can offer plans as short as a day or as long as a year. They can be trial or lifetime, one-time or recurring. You can pair them with four different currencies — BGN, EUR, GBP or USD. You have absolute control over them. What payment methods are supported? PayPal, Stripe, Apple Pay, Google Pay, all major Debit/Credit cards and more. Does TGmembership sound like something you might be interested in? Then don’t waste any more time. Check out TGmembership’s website. If you have any questions, contact me. I will be happy to help and answer your questions. TGmembership’s: - Website: https://tgmembership.com/ - Telegram Channel: https://t.me/tgmembership - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGmembe... - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TGmembership - E-Mail: admin [at] tgmembership [dot] com
Share
@tgmembership Hi there, do you have a personal account we can attach as a maker? We don't allow company accounts for this.