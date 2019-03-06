Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Textstandup

Textstandup

Web application for text based stand-ups

get it
Text standup is a web application for text based stand ups. It aims to solve the problems of the traditional format of the meeting.
Around the web
Text based stand-ups - Deyan Dobrinov - MediumHave you ever wondered what is the point of those morning meetings, called " stand-ups ", which almost every software company in the world has? Well I did... My name is Deyan Dobrinov and I am a software developer who had a huge problem with them. Why?
MediumDeyan Dobrinov

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Deyan Dobrinov
Deyan Dobrinov
Makers
Deyan Dobrinov
Deyan Dobrinov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Deyan Dobrinov
Deyan DobrinovMaker@deyan_dobrinov1
Hey PH, Deyan from Textstandup here. I would like to share with you a side project on which I have been working during the past few months. It is a web application for text based stand-ups. You can read more about the motivation behind it here - https://medium.com/@ddobrinov/te.... I'd love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer questions!
Upvote ·
Maciej Czekala
Maciej Czekala@maciej_czekala
Page doesn’t exist : 404
Upvote ·