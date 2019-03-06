Text standup is a web application for text based stand ups. It aims to solve the problems of the traditional format of the meeting.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Deyan DobrinovMaker@deyan_dobrinov1
Hey PH, Deyan from Textstandup here. I would like to share with you a side project on which I have been working during the past few months. It is a web application for text based stand-ups. You can read more about the motivation behind it here - https://medium.com/@ddobrinov/te.... I'd love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer questions!
Upvote Share·
Maciej Czekala@maciej_czekala
Page doesn’t exist : 404
Upvote Share·