Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TextSniper
TextSniper
Capture any text from your Mac's screen
Mac
Productivity
+ 1
TextSniper is a super useful app to quickly capture unselectable text. Use it to capture and recognize text from presentations, trainings, screencasts, images, pictures, webpages, video tutorials, photos, PDFs etc.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
16 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Devesh Kumar
Hunter
Discovered this super-nifty utility shared on Reddit. Purchased it for $5 (launch promo on their website). Hope the developers keep supporting it.
Upvote (1)
Share
8 hours ago
Send