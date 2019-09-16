Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TextMate 2.0

TextMate 2.0

Powerful and customizable text editor for Mac

Powerful and customizable text editor with support for a huge list of programming languages and developed as open source.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
Under development for at least 6 years... it feels like such a release for 2.0 to *finally* come out!
UpvoteShare