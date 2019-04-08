Log InSign up
Textly.AI Grammar Checker

Eliminate mistakes in your writing anywhere on the web

Textly.AI is the best way to find and eliminate spelling issues in your English texts anywhere on the web.
Margo Robbie
VJ Johnson
 
Helpful
  • Margo Robbie
    Margo RobbieContent marketer, journalist
    Pros: 

    Works Works fine and fast, corrects a lot of mistakes I make

    Cons: 

    Waiting for the mobile app (iOS please!)

    I am using Textly.AI from the beginning of March. By now I am happy with the Chrome Extension — it finds and corrects errors on sites I need (like Gmail or Facebook). I use it both for personal and work-related stuff like proofreading emails.

    Margo Robbie has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • VJ Johnson
    VJ JohnsonBusiness development expert
    Pros: 

    Just signed up for Chrome extension, works fast and finds a lot of errors.

    Cons: 

    Need iOS keyboard, it is missing right now

    I've just started using it, and so far the tool looks interesting. I like its speed, and it highlights real errors (I've tried some checkers before, they also fired useless alerts). Will give it a try for a week or two to decide whether it is worthy of upgrading

    VJ Johnson has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Alex Lashkov
Alex LashkovMaker@alexlashkov · Textly.AI Co-founder
Hello Product Hunt, I'm Alex, co-founder at Textly.AI, and thanks to @chrismessina for helping us out! Our main goal here at Textly.AI is to help you write better, learn faster, and enjoy your everyday communication. In order to make this ambition a reality we’ve built a powerful web app and Chrome/Firefox extensions. Our AI-based algorithm will check your writing on millions of websites across the web, for free! Here's are highlights of our product's best features: - 2000+ advanced grammar, spelling, and style corrections - Writing statistics, readability scores, audience-specific corrections - Recommendations for non-native speakers - Chrome/Firefox extensions for checking writing everywhere on the web (anonymous use allowed) - Secret mode (Pastebin). Works like secret chat in messaging apps: once you're finished, close the window, and the information will disappear - A content templates library with dozens of texts (press releases, blog posts, essays, etc.) – useful for fighting writer’s block Looking forward to hearing your feedback, and if you're interested in checking out Textly.AI — please sign up at https://textly.ai!
