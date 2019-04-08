Textly.AI is the best way to find and eliminate spelling issues in your English texts anywhere on the web.
Reviews
- Pros:
Works Works fine and fast, corrects a lot of mistakes I makeCons:
Waiting for the mobile app (iOS please!)
I am using Textly.AI from the beginning of March. By now I am happy with the Chrome Extension — it finds and corrects errors on sites I need (like Gmail or Facebook). I use it both for personal and work-related stuff like proofreading emails.Margo Robbie has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Alex LashkovMaker@alexlashkov · Textly.AI Co-founder
Hello Product Hunt, I'm Alex, co-founder at Textly.AI, and thanks to @chrismessina for helping us out! Our main goal here at Textly.AI is to help you write better, learn faster, and enjoy your everyday communication. In order to make this ambition a reality we’ve built a powerful web app and Chrome/Firefox extensions. Our AI-based algorithm will check your writing on millions of websites across the web, for free! Here's are highlights of our product's best features: - 2000+ advanced grammar, spelling, and style corrections - Writing statistics, readability scores, audience-specific corrections - Recommendations for non-native speakers - Chrome/Firefox extensions for checking writing everywhere on the web (anonymous use allowed) - Secret mode (Pastebin). Works like secret chat in messaging apps: once you're finished, close the window, and the information will disappear - A content templates library with dozens of texts (press releases, blog posts, essays, etc.) – useful for fighting writer’s block Looking forward to hearing your feedback, and if you're interested in checking out Textly.AI — please sign up at https://textly.ai!
