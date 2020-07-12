Textify
I'm super glad to introduce Textify. 🚀 Textify is a macOS app to recognize text on any image/PDF, and to export to PDF with the text integrated! Text recognition (OCR) has never been so easy and so accurate. Key features • Save result as a PDF with the text integrated above the image such that it looks like a pure text PDF. The PDF is searchable and you can copy/paste in it • Save as .txt • Select multiple images at once or just Drag & Drop • Apply filters on the images (colors, grayscal, b&w) • Adjust size and quality for smaller output file size • Instant output file size preview • Accuracy boost for English language by using a dictionary (more languages to come) • Everything happens on device, 100% locally, no server. Your data is safe and your privacy matters • Developed exclusively for macOS and compatible with dark mode What do I get by downloading the app? The app is entirely free. You can definitely stick with the free version and export for free as .txt or with a watermark on the PDF. The watermark is not added if you purchase the PRO version as a one-time in-app purchase. This will support my work as an indie developer and also bring you future free updates. My family and I thank you so much for your support. The PRO version is currently at -70% for app launch 🚀, which makes it cheaper than 2 beers. And I'd love a beer 🍻. A bit of history I am an indie developer and I previously created PDFZone and Zacc on macOS, as well as QuickScan: Image to Text PDF on iOS. Both macOS apps heavily use PDFs and read their contents. An OCR software was thus a logical new development. There is something going on with me and PDF, but I can't really tell. You guys have an idea? 😅 Anyway, I sincerely hope you enjoy the app. Feedback and reviews are welcome and very appreciated. I'd love to update the app with your suggestions. 👋🏻
