Home
→
Product
→
Texterview
Texterview
Answer questions, share experiences & views on topics
Texterview is an open text interview platform for people to answer questions, share their stories, experiences and opinions on different topics. The aim is to enable understanding directly through the lens of people involved.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Internet of Things
,
WordPress
by
Texterview
About this launch
Texterview
Answer questions, share experiences and views on topics.
Texterview by
Texterview
was hunted by
Pteyra
in
User Experience
,
Internet of Things
,
WordPress
. Made by
Pteyra
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
Texterview
is not rated yet. This is Texterview's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
