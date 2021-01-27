Hello Hunters!
Well, title says it all. TextCortex is an AI which is trained on generating marketing content such as product descriptions and app reviews.
At the moment, we are focusing on e-commerce merchants. Available on web and as a Shopify app.
Hi there! We are finally live! TextCortex is here to help you with the tedious task of writing marketing content! Currently, TextCortex is able to generate product descriptions and app reviews. For trial accounts we give 25 text generation credits for free. If you need more free credits, send me an email at ceyhun@textcortex.com with following information: - Your Feedback - What additional content you would like to generate other than the currently offered options? We will gladly credit your account with 200 more credits in exchange for your help on making TextCortex better! May the power of AI be with you :) Cheers!
