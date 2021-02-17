TextBuddy for macOS

discussion
Tyler Hall
MakerMac and iOS Developer
Like all my Mac apps, I built TextBuddy because I wanted to use it myself. The app is a single-window of text with 100+ commands you can run to transform, sort, and filter your text into the format you need, extract some data, or jot down a quick note. It sits comfortably between my note-taking app and my "real" text editor. It lets me quickly manipulate text using similar commands and transformations that you'd normally find in an IDE or your shell. It can extract text from images, audio, and video as well. TextBuddy also supports your own custom commands written in JavaScript.
I have been beta testing this app. It's designed to be a swiss army tool for manipulating and collecting text. Everything is available from the command+t function. My favourite feature is you can write two or three lines of javascript to do tricky text manipulations line by line. Tyler has added so many common commands so you can do what you need out of the box. Great product, 5 stars.
Wow, that's super nice! Looks like a text file editor with superpowers. Great work Tyler. 🔥
Purchased TextBuddy yesterday and it does way more than I was expecting. It will take some time to go through and test all the capabilities of the app. Great work indeed @rtylerhall.