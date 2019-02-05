Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TextBlast Bulk SMS

TextBlast Bulk SMS

Send personalized mass messages easily

TextBlast is perfect for SMS marketing and communication.

Send customized messages in 4 steps:

1. Write your message

2. Select your contacts

3. Preview

4. Send each message

Around the web
Lessons Learned on Writing Apps with NativeScript VueJS11- An overview on How to Build Native Apps with NativeScript VueJS After learning how to taste wine 🍷, I decided to follow my second year of the Learning Lab challenge, by taking 1 month to learn how to build native apps with NativeScript VueJS.
MediumSandoche ADITTANE

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Farbod Saraf
Farbod Saraf
Makers
Sandoche
Sandoche
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Sandoche
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Hello people 👋! When I was a student I used a lot group bulk messages to invite my friends for a party or a dinner. I was sending message like "Hello people, I invite you to my party tomorrow, please let me know if you join?" and only the closest friends were answering. Then I improved it to "Hey dude, how are you, I invite you to my party tomorrow, please let me know if you join?", and I got a little bit more answers because it looked more personal. It's only when I added the name of my friend instead of "dude" that I got the highest rate of answers. But what if you have to invite 50 or 100 people 🤔? it takes ages to copy paste and change the name! That is why I decided to build TextBlast 💌, that helps you to send personalized mass messages easily using your friend's name (with the option of editing before sending). It will take you 5 minutes instead of 5 hours 🚀! I hope you like it and also helps you to save some time 😊 *Note that it's not 100% automated because iOS and Android (very recently) restricted the SMS permissions, you will still have to press the sending button ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Upvote (3)·
Patricia Mayo
Patricia Mayo@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
This is actually a life saver! I will use this to promote my new website 😁. Very well design, straight to the point and intuitive app also, I am starting to get convinced by NativeScript ☺️ Did you test if SMS have higher answer rate than WhatsApp for example?
Upvote ·