Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Text2SQL.AI
Ranked #11 for today
Text2SQL.AI
Generate SQL with AI
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Generate SQL queries from text with AI in seconds!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
by
Text2SQL.AI
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Text2SQL.AI
Generate SQL with AI!
0
reviews
77
followers
Follow for updates
Text2SQL.AI by
Text2SQL.AI
was hunted by
Gary Miklos
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Gary Miklos
. Featured on January 29th, 2023.
Text2SQL.AI
is not rated yet. This is Text2SQL.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#265
Report