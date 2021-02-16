discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alastair Byrne
MakerCo-founder of Bounce Technologies
Tiny, fast, and laser-focused, Text Compare is a native macOS app that does exactly, and only, what it says on the tin. No bloat, no extraneous features. Text Compare respects your time, attention and privacy. No annoying badges, notifications or startup items. App Sandboxing guarantees that it can't make or receive network requests, or read files on your Mac. It also has full support for light and dark modes. We had fun making this app, and we hope you find it useful!
Share