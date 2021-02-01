Text Case 3.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Christopher Hannah
Maker
Swift Developer / Writer
Hi everyone, I thought I'd share this update to Text Case, because it is probably one of the biggest it's received. I think it transforms the app from a simple utility, to a place where you can build custom transformations, and also have them available to you in the app, the share extension, and also inside the Shortcuts app. I've outlined all the details of the update on my blog: https://chrishannah.me/text-case...
Share