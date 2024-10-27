Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Text Capture
Text Capture
Simple & convenient OCR tool for macOS
Visit
Upvote 7
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Capture text from anywhere - non-selectable text in apps, images, videos, PDFs, or anything on your screen! Simple & convenient OCR tool for macOS 1. Click capture text 2. Select an area on screen with text 3. Paste the text anywhere
Launched in
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
by
Text Capture
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Text Capture
Simple & convenient OCR tool for macOS
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Text Capture by
Text Capture
was hunted by
Auden Pierce
in
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
Auden Pierce
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
Text Capture
is not rated yet. This is Text Capture's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report