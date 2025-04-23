Launches
text.ai
AI in your SMS, WhatsApp, & Telegram
You can now literally text AI. No downloads needed. text.ai simply joins your existing chats to help with plans, recommendations, and answers. Just add text.ai to any chat and get instant help without switching apps. Including your group chats!
Launch tags:
Productivity
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Garry Tan
Productivity
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Prahar Patel
Paras Maniar
Rushi Shah
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
