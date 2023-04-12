Products
This is the latest launch from Tetrisly Design System
Tetrisly Lite

Components library, design tokens, docs, plugin for Figma

Free
Embed
Free version of Tetrisly Design System, a carefully crafted UI library with design tokens in its DNA, coming along with the free Figma plugin to manage them. A react library is coming soon to create the all-in-one product design ecosystem.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, UX Design by
Tetrisly Design System
About this launch
Tetrisly Design System
33reviews
240
followers
was hunted by
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
in Design Tools, Productivity, UX Design. Made by
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
,
Patryk Ilnicki
and
Adrian Potępa
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Tetrisly Design System
is rated 5/5 by 29 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2019.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-