Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Tetrisly Design System
See Tetrisly Design System’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Tetrisly Lite
Tetrisly Lite
Components library, design tokens, docs, plugin for Figma
Visit
Upvote 31
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Free version of Tetrisly Design System, a carefully crafted UI library with design tokens in its DNA, coming along with the free Figma plugin to manage them. A react library is coming soon to create the all-in-one product design ecosystem.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
UX Design
by
Tetrisly Design System
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
Ad
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Tetrisly Design System
Figma Component Library, Design tokens plugin, React
33
reviews
240
followers
Follow for updates
Tetrisly Lite by
Tetrisly Design System
was hunted by
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
UX Design
. Made by
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
,
Patryk Ilnicki
and
Adrian Potępa
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
Tetrisly Design System
is rated
5/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2019.
Upvotes
31
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report