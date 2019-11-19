Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Patryk Ilnicki
Maker
Hi, I'm Patryk. Along with my friend @mialszygrosz we've just launched Tetrisly! Tetrisly is a result of several months’ search for the perfect structure to organize a library with interface elements during our work on design systems that we create for digital products. We hope that the delivered methodology created by us will meet most of the requirements resulting from your design team’s needs. Especially for Product Hunt users, we give in another discount. For the first 50 people extra 20% off from launch day price (combines with 20% discount on launch - till 02 Dec) Code: producthunt
Upvote (3)Share
Congrats on the launch guys! Looks very promising. Also the video is so slick! 👌
UpvoteShare