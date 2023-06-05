Products
Tetris brick game
Tetris brick game
Tetris brick game is an free, super lightweight puzzle game
Tetris brick game is an free, super lightweight puzzle game How to play: - Tap or swipe on the screen left and right to move the brick. - Use extra controls to rotate and move brick down fast. - Pause and resume the game at any time you need.
Launched in
Android
Puzzle Games
Free Games
+1 by
Tetris brick game
About this launch
Tetris brick game
Tetris brick game is an free, super lightweight puzzle game
Tetris brick game by
Tetris brick game
was hunted by
Admir Satara
in
Android
,
Puzzle Games
,
Free Games
. Made by
Admir Satara
. Featured on June 5th, 2023.
Tetris brick game
is not rated yet. This is Tetris brick game's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
