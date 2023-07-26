Products
Tetra
Effortlessly sync data across your apps
Tetra is a no-code tool that makes it easy to sync data across your apps, for example you can fetch data from an API endpoint, filter it for specific values, and then push it to a destination like Airtable, or Google Sheets.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
SaaS
Marketing automation
by
Tetra
About this launch
Tetra by
Tetra
was hunted by
Sanj
in
Spreadsheets
,
SaaS
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Sanj
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
