Today I’m glad to introduce our new powerful crossplatform tool for working with API and creating automated API tests without coding.🔥 There is more than a year of hard work 👩🚒 behind me and my team. Now TestMace is a live tool that is used by thousands of developers and testers all over the world. We started developing a brand new tool because we weren’t satisfied with our experience of working with other existing API tools. We saw a lot of possible improvements then and see now. We can do all things that your regular API tool can do and even more. Here’s a list of some of our features: - Creating and testing complex scenarios quickly. 🏃🏿♀️ - Creating tests without actual programming. 🙀 - Powerful autocomplete feature and highlighting of current variables values, functions etc. 🤖 - A well-organized project structure and human-readable file format, which allow to store your project in the version control system repo and review tests and scenarios. 🤘 - Advanced JS support in the built-in code editor, including the autocomplete feature and static analyzer. 💻 - Team collaboration tools. Using the Share button, you can immediately get any part of the project in the form of an url and, for instance, attach it to a task in the tracker. This is how you send a request with all necessary parameters and data (that means no more typing text from screenshots). 🤝 You can find more differences between TestMace and other tools here: https://testmace.com/why-testmace/ Please give it a chance! We’re looking forward to your feedback 🐹 ❗️❗️❗️Today we have a special offer for our PH users! It’s actually a LTD that gives you a lifetime professional license for 5 users! 🤘🔥 You can check out TestMace’s roadmap here: https://testmace.com/roadmap/
@kotokur_dev well, seems good tool. I will start review,
@ivan_pastushok Thank you! We are waiting for your feedback 🙏
Hi guys, you've made a great job. Looks like very useful tool
Maker
@tanya_nya_18, thanks a lot!
amazing tool, replaced Postman for me completely
@alexey_nagornov Thank you! It means a lot for us!
I am using TestMace almost half of year and can confirm it really useful, wonderful tool and great team. Nice work on that!
@dmitry_anchikov Thank you for using TestMace and for your feedback!
Good job!
